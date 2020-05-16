Bayern out to continue run of away routs in Berlin

Bundesliga leader and defending champion Bayern Munich makes its return to action at Union Berlin in Sunday’s late kick-off.

The first of Europe’s top five leagues to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s top flight gets back under way on Saturday.

Bayern could see its advantage at the summit cut to just one point if Borussia Dortmund beats rival Schalke.

Hansi Flick’s side is then involved in one of two Sunday matches – before another follows on Monday.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the key numbers from the final three fixtures of this matchweek.

Cologne v Mainz

8 – Mainz has not won on any of its eight Bundesliga trips to Cologne (D4 L4). It has not faced any other side away in the top flight as often without winning. Meanwhile, only against Eintracht Braunschweig (20 games) do Cologne have a better unbeaten home Bundesliga record.

24 – Cologne has won eight of its past 11 league games, losing only to leader Bayern, second-placed Dortmund and fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. Since matchweek 15, it has collected 24 points – trailing only Bayern (31) and BVB (25).

7 – January loan signing Mark Uth has been involved in at least one goal in each of his first seven league games for Cologne (four goals, four assists).

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

2 – These sides are meeting in a competitive match for just the second time. Their first clash earlier this season ended in a 2-1 Bayern win in Munich.

1866 – Bayern will play its 1866th Bundesliga match, moving level with Hamburg in the all-time list. Only Werder Bremen (1890) has been involved in more top-flight games.

4 – The defending champion has a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time this season. It has never thrown away an advantage this big this late in a season.

3 – Bayern has scored at least three times in each of its past five away league matches, setting a Bundesliga record.

73 – Flick’s outfit has 73 goals in its first 25 league games this term. Only Bayern itself in 1973-74 and 2013-14 (both 24) has topped that tally at this stage of a campaign.

5 – Union has five wins in its past eight home league games, keeping a clean sheet in each of these victories. However, Sunday’s host has conceded three or more goals in four of its eight matches since the Bundesliga’s mid-season break.

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

62 – Leverkusen has scored more away Bundesliga goals at Werder than it has against any other side.

6 – Bremen has lost its six most recent Bundesliga home games, failing to score in each of its past five at home – setting a pair of unwanted club top-flight records.

21 – Werder has dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Bundesliga this season.

19 – Bayer has 19 points from its eight matches since the mid-season break, its joint-best ever start to a Ruckrunde (also 19 points from eight games in 1999-2000).