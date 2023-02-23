Bayshore HealthCare's virtual visits platform verified by Ontario Health

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Bayshore HealthCare’s new virtual visits platform, Wave, has been verified by Ontario Health, guaranteeing its compliance with provincial privacy, security, interoperability, and technical requirements, as well as safeguarding personal health information.

Wave empowers patients to self-schedule visits with Bayshore Specialty Rx nurses who support them with virtual injection training for complex diseases such as multiple sclerosis. It also allows patients to access pharmacy virtual consultations for medication review, diabetes care, oncology care, and older adult care through a secure online portal.

“With Wave, we identified areas where we can digitize our patient’s experience by fully understanding our patient population and the care team members interacting with them,” says Erin Smith, Director of National Pharmacy, Bayshore Specialty Rx. “Wave provides the flexibility to choose services and technologies that meet our patient’s needs with the goal of achieving the best health outcomes possible.”

Wave was developed in-house by the Bayshore Digital team, who focused on creating a streamlined workflow for the clinician in addition to expanding access to medical consultation. The platform’s integration with patient care information allows nurses and pharmacists to easily view notes from previous appointments. Other features of the platform include:

Consent Management

Notifications

Sync with Outlook Calendar

Self-Service Booking, Rescheduling and Canceling

“Wave empowers patients to take an active role in their care and provides clinicians with the technologies to help them better connect with the patient and meet their home care needs,” said Dheeraj Paul, Director, Business Transformation, Bayshore HealthCare. “Bayshore has identified several digital health tools, including Wave, that can support our patients and staff throughout the care process, paving the way for future advancements in virtual care.”

Wave leverages adaptable technology found in the Bayshore Digital Experience Platform, a new launching pad that facilitates the evolution of a suite of digital home healthcare programs and services to support people living with chronic diseases. This platform also allows Bayshore HealthCare to partner with healthcare organizations across Canada on innovative digital initiatives by supporting ease of integration.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual health technologies, which are enabling more Canadians to receive access to high-quality care in the comfort of their homes,” says Maureen Charlebois, Chief Nursing & Clinical Officer, Bayshore HealthCare. “Virtual care is a great tool to help reach patients in remote and isolated homes and communities across the country. It also helps reduce the risk of disease transmission and increases capacity within the healthcare system.”

The Verified Solutions List is a list of solutions that have been verified by Ontario Health as compliant with all Mandatory Requirements. The list serves to support health care organizations and providers looking to procure a virtual care solution. Within 12 months of verification, Solution Providers become Validated through scenario-based testing and substantiations. Learn more: ontariohealth.ca/verification

About Bayshore HealthCare

Bayshore HealthCare is one of the country’s leading providers of home and community health care services and is a Canadian-owned company. With locations across the country, including over 80+ home care offices, 11 pharmacies and 100+ community care clinics, Bayshore has more than 18,000 staff members and provides care to over 350,000 clients annually. Its services are purchased by government care programs, insurance companies, workers’ compensation boards, health care organizations, the corporate sector and the public. The Bayshore brand extends across three business divisions: Bayshore Home Health (medical and non-medical home care and staffing services), Bayshore Home Care Solutions (home care services for government care programs), Bayshore Specialty Rx (specialty pharmacy, infusion and pharmaceutical patient support services), in addition to two innovation teams: Integrated Care Solutions and Bayshore Digital. The company’s goal is to enhance the quality of life, well-being, dignity and independence of Canadians of all ages. Bayshore HealthCare has been a recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies award since 2006. In 2017, Bayshore HealthCare launched the Bayshore Foundation for Empowered Living to assist those living with illness, injury or aging reclaim or maintain their independence. https://www.bayshore.ca/

