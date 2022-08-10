BayWa r.e. Selected as EPC Contractor for Solar + Storage Project on Hawai'i Island

HONOLULU, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global renewable energy company BayWa r.e. today announced that it will construct the Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project, an integrated solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system owned and operated by The AES Corporation (AES) on Hawaiʻi Island. BayWa r.e. Power Solutions will build the 30 megawatt (AC)/43 megawatt (DC) solar and 30 megawatt/120 megawatt-hour storage project on approximately 300 acres of leased land near Waikoloa Village in the South Kohala district of the island.

The power generated and stored by the Waikoloa Solar + Storage Project will be bought by local utility Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (HECO) under the terms of a cost-competitive 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). On completion, the project will produce enough electricity to power 13,600 households, contributing more than 7% of Hawaiʻi Island’s annual energy needs and resulting in a total avoided fuel consumption of more than 511,000 barrels of oil over its 25-year lifetime.

Permits have been secured and site preparation and construction on the project have begun, with substantial completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. Over the course of the project, 200 jobs will be created, and the project is expected to generate a total economic output of an estimated $47 million toward Hawaiʻi’s economy.

The solar portion of the project will feature single-axis trackers equipped with bifacial PV modules. The associated lithium-ion battery system will safely store energy during periods of low customer demand for use at peak demand periods, such as the early morning or evening hours. The batteries will also provide grid and ancillary services and enable the grid to accommodate more renewable sources while displacing conventional generation.

“We have completed several successful solar and storage projects in Hawai’i,” said Todd Lindstrom, Chief Operating Officer at BayWa r.e. Power Solutions LLC. “We’re excited to support Hawaiʻi’s renewable energy leadership in the U.S. and about the growing relationships we have with the local community. We look forward to bringing more renewable energy solutions to the island as we grow.”

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions LLC (formerly Enable Energy) is one of the leading solar and energy storage EPC providers for the U.S. commercial, industrial and utility sectors, and has extensive experience and an active pipeline in the solar and storage markets in Hawaiʻi.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy — how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Power Solutions LLC is one of the leading U.S. solar and energy storage developers and EPC providers for the commercial and industrial sectors, as well as EPC providers for the utility sector. For more information, visit https://us.baywa-re.com/en/energy-solutions/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baywa-re-selected-as-epc-contractor-for-solar–storage-project-on-hawaii-island-301602136.html

SOURCE BayWa r.e. Power Solutions LLC