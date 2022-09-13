BayWa r.e. to Distribute Google Nest Smart Home Technology to Solar Installer Network

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In response to growing interest for intelligent energy management at home, BayWa r.e. announced today it is working with Google Nest to distribute smart thermostats to installers through its solar and energy storage distribution arm in the U.S. The partnership is a first in the solar industry, pairing BayWa r.e. — a leading global renewable energy developer, services and systems provider — with one of the nation’s leading smart home brands. This collaboration comes at a time when solar installers are expanding their services to fill the role of energy advisers in the residential market.

BayWa r.e. will be supplying the Nest Learning Thermostat, the flagship product for homeowners, and the Nest Thermostat E, a thermostat now exclusively available through professional installers. With usage insights and a suite of personalized solutions for the smart home, products like those from Google Nest have become strong drivers of residential energy efficiency and are propelling collective action to achieve U.S. climate goals.

“The future of energy is clean, personalized, and connected. Smart home technology enables this future by empowering customers to understand and act on their energy management, which is key to a cleaner and more reliable U.S. power grid,” said David Dunlap, VP of product strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “Our partnership with Google Nest allows BayWa r.e. to take an active role in simplifying energy management at scale by providing new tools to solar installers–the direct point of contact for customers who want to prioritize efficient energy usage for lower energy bills and help with the goal of reducing grid emissions.”

Smart thermostats are one of the top products for energy efficiency and demand-response initiatives, designed to allow homeowners to reduce or shift their energy usage during peak periods. By expanding the distribution of smart home tools through the burgeoning solar and storage channels, BayWa r.e. and Google Nest aim to help build out energy systems that are flexible and reliable, a critical step to modernizing the U.S. power grid and boosting the adoption of renewable energy resources in the system.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat and the Google Nest Thermostat E are now available through BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC online store.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy — how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

