BB13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Accused For Raping a Girl in Car, Finally He Breaks Silence

Who doesn’t know Shehnaz Gill , the sensation from Punjab , who is an ex-contestant of BB house and was tagged as the entertainer of the house . She showed her witty and notorious side and won many hearts during the show . She is a punjabi singer by profession and her family seems to be very supportive .

When Shehnaz’s father came to BB House , one of the co- contestant said that her father is handsome. On which Shahnaz’s brother replied : “Aisa na bol, maha tharki hai!”

Now, this statement seems to be in application as Shehnaz’s father , Santokh Singh AKA Sukh Pradhan has been accused for a rape case .

Apparently, a 40 Yr-Old woman who hails from Jalandhar has condemned Santokh Singh as he took her inside his car at the gunpoint , as per the news reports.

The incident took place on 14th May , when the lady had gone to meet her boyfriend , who used to live at Singh’s place for time-being. He led her to his car on the pretext of taking her to her beau, where he allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his sexual advances.

However , the case has been registered after a week of the incident. According to the news portal , when the investigating officer, Inspector Harpreet Kaur reached Singh’s house to investigate, he was found absconded.

Shehbaz Singh , son of Santokh Singh rubbishes the claim and quoted that this all is a false news and some people are trying to defame his father . His statement reads: “Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording of it.”







Shehnaz and Shehbaz were not aware of the lady since they moved to Mumbai . He further added : “I really don’t know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon.”

The talk of the town KRK gave his response , which might not everybody likes to hear as always .After learning about the news, he took to Twitter to target Shehnaaz. He wrote, “I request to punjabi industry to not give any work to #ShahnaazGill. They shouldn’t encourage such a family. Anyway Bollywood doesn’t entertain such people at all.”

He added : “I am not shocked at all. Jinki Beti Ne #BiggBoss Ke Ghar Main Aise Aise Gul Khilaye Hon, Woh Father Aisa Hi Ho Sakta Hai. Any girl from a good family can’t do all that whatever she did in the #BiggBoss house”.

