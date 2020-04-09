BBC Anchor Debunks Major Myth About Coronavirus In ‘Magnificent Monologue’

BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis debunked an enduring myth about the coronavirus in a segment garnering widespread praise on social media.

Maitlis dispelled the idea that the pandemic is a “great leveler” in which “everyone, rich or poor, suffers the same” in the cold open of the topical “Newsnight” program on Wednesday.

“Those on the front line right now ― bus drivers and shelf-stackers, nurses, care home-workers, hospital staff and shopkeepers ― are disproportionately the lower-paid members of our workforce,” Maitlis noted. “They are more likely to catch the disease because they are more exposed.”

He added:

Those who live in tower blocks and small flats will find the lockdown tougher. Those in manual jobs will be unable to work from home This is a health issue with huge ramifications for social welfare, and it’s a welfare issue with huge ramifications for public health.

Check out the segment here: