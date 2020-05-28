BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shows off the results of her DIY haircut

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty revealed her DIY haircut to viewers on Thursday after saying she ‘couldn’t take it anymore.’

Naga, 45, showed pictures which proved her newly cropped look wasn’tthe work of a hairdresser and a breach of lockdown rules.

The presenter said she took the scissors to her own hair because the government has said hairdressers will not be opening before July.

‘I couldn’t take it anymore’: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has been showing off the results of her DIY haircut as she admitted ‘it’s OK, a bit messy maybe’

DIY ‘do: Naga had taken to Twitter to reveal she had taken the scissors to her own hair as her growing locks needed some attention

Co-host Charlie Stayt, 57, revealed he’d also been trimming his ownhair, but viewers were amazed that immaculate Naga’s new ‘do was all her own work.

Pics were posted on Twitter and Instagram and were also aired on the programme as she explained her decision.

Naga said: ‘I couldn’t take it any more, I actually cut all my hair. My make-up friends and hairdressing friends said “what are you doing?” but I couldn’t take it.

That’s the spirit: Naga has said she had been relying on a strong wax to hold her hair in place but said that she had to take matters into her own hands as salons won’t open before July

Getting carried away: Naga tweeted that she had only meant to cut the sides of her hair but ended up doing the whole thing

There for her: She said last week that her husband had been giving her a helping hand with the scissors

‘It has been done and I think I did OK. It is neat, there are no chunks out of it, it is OK, a bit messy maybe.’

Weatherman Matt Taylor joked to Charlie Stayt: ‘Are you going to tell her about that gap at the back Charlie?’

Yesterday Naga posted on Twitter: ‘I couldn’t stop myself. I was only meant to trim the sides! I couldn’t bear the curly bits misbehaving any more. Ho hum.’

Immaculate: Naga looked like she had been to a professional salon the results were so good

Allie P on Twitter posted: ‘Hair looks awesome, outfit beautiful and shoes, I want them. Lovely, lovely, lovely.’

Herby Snipe said: ‘Well done, looks good and I’ve been doing that for years. As an old man it saves me a fortune.’

And Barrie Jaques posted: ‘Great job Naga, beautiful as always.’

The presenter has been hailed for her sharp dressing but last month quickly shut down a critic.

One viewer took exception to a pair of heels she was wearing.

‘I’m not known for my own sartorial elegance but why would anyone like Naga Munchetty feel the need to wear high-heeled shoes like these on a BBC TV breakfast news programme? Discuss…’ he posted.

She swiftly replied with the perfect response: ‘Because I want to.’