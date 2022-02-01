BBQ through the winter with this Ninja Foodi indoor grill on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $70: Don’t banish grilling to the summer months. As of Jan. 28, grab the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro indoor grill/griddle for only $299.99 at Amazon — a $70 savings — and prep all your favorite warm-weather foods indoors.

Is it just us, or is the winter dragging on?

If you’ve been dreaming about lying on the beach and hosting summer BBQs, we’ve got you covered. While we can’t bring summer sun early, we can offer you the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro indoor grill, so you can at least eat summertime foods.

As of Jan. 28, this 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi gadget is on sale for $299.99 — a nice drop from the retail price of $369.99.

If high-temp grilling and searing is your jam, the Ninja Foodi XL Pro grill is the small appliance for you. It reaches up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with no smoke, so achieving perfectly seared meats, veggies, and more is easy. You’ll be able to control your cooking precisely, too, thanks to the smart cook technology and built-in thermometer. Choose from four smart protein settings and nine custom doneness levels for that perfect medium-rare steak.

Aside from the grill setting, this Ninja Foodi also features the following functions: BBQ griddle, air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

The Mashable team has reviewed the Ninja Foodi Pro XL grill before, and it received a solid 4.75 rating and a Mashable Choice badge — reserved only for the best products we test. Here are some Ninja Foodi words of wisdom from culture reporter Tim Marcin, who got hands-on with this model:

“For lots of people in small homes, or those without outdoor space, high temperature grilling is a white whale of sorts. […] I think the Ninja Foodi XL Pro indoor grill does a fine job at solving the problem. It’s not cheap — you should be sure you would actually use it — but it will deliver on its promise of grilling indoors with very little smoke and mess.”

