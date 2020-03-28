BCCI contributes 51 crores to PM Cares fund to fight coronavirus



BCCI PM-CARES Fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-1) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times,” the board said in a statement released.

“The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations,” it added.

Great initiative by BCCI. Time for all of us to work together as a nation and do all that we can to fight this virus. @JayShah @BCCI @SGanguly99 https://t.co/2w832abJo3 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2020

“The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.” it further added.

