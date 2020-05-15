BCCI plans an ‘isolation’ camp for senior cricketers to resume training: Report



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to setup an ‘isolation’ camp for players to resume training amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. A report in the Times Of India stated that the Indian cricket board is currently looking for a place outside the defined containment zones, where the senior players along with the management can start training after a gap of over two months.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is well equipped for the resumption of training but the city is still not free from the Covid-19 cases and is under lockdown. The plan is to basically have the players, coaching and other staffs be placed in a quarantined and sanitised atmosphere.

The board is also planning to consider alternative venues that have been marked safe by the central government.

“The safety of the players is the board’s priority. We will have to work on the logistics and see if Bengaluru is safe enough. If things don’t look absolutely fine, then we will look for areas in the country which fall outside the containment zones. The camp will be sanitised. And there is also an option of opening up local stadiums to senior players,” a BCCI official told TOI.

“The players, team management and the cricket operations team are constantly in touch to deal with every issue,” the official added.

The report further stated that the members who will be included in the camp will have to pass all the health prerequisites and won’t be allowed to go outside the camp premises.

“There are a lot of logistical issues. BCCI needs government directions and will adhere to it. The flights’ schedule and freedom of movement will have to be taken into account. The medical team is also in the loop,” the official said.

Considering the ongoing scenario, India’s upcoming tour to Sri Lanka in late June looks unlikely as the players would require a month’s practice at least to compete in an international tournament. The management’s focus currently is clearly on the upcoming ICC World T20s, which is scheduled to be held in October this year.

