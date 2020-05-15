BCCI to set isolation camp for players to resume cricket practice

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to set an “isolation camp” for the players so as to gradually resume cricket amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Times of India report, the board is searching for a place that does not come under any containment zone so that team members, senior staff could get back to field and practice after two months gap.

BCCI is looking for a place that is well sanitized and has good facilities including catering, security, and housekeeping – in a quarantined and sanitized atmosphere.

BCCI is looking for such venues that would be deemed ‘safe’ by the central government.

“The safety of the players is the board’s priority. We will have to work on the logistics and see if Bengaluru is safe enough. If things don’t look absolutely fine, then we will look for areas in the country which fall outside the containment zones. The camp will be sanitised. And there is also an option of opening up local stadiums to senior players,” a BCCI official told TOI.

“The players, team management, and the cricket operations team are constantly in touch to deal with every issue,” the official added.

The report added that the BCCI has asked the general staff and players to follow health prerequisites and to not venture out of the campus area. However, to set everything the association requires another month and it also depends on the Centre’s approval on the same.

“There are a lot of logistical issues. BCCI needs government directions and will adhere to it. The flights schedule and freedom of movement will have to be taken into account. The medical team is also in the loop,” the official said.

Due to the grave situation brought in by the global pandemic, it is highly unlikely that India’s tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for June would happen. The focus right now is clearly on the ICC T20 World Cup or a curtailed IPL, if possible.