BCG to Acquire Quantis to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the leading global strategy consultancy has announced a deal to acquire Quantis, a pioneering environmental sustainability consultancy guiding many of the world’s largest organizations on their sustainability transformation.

Quantis was founded in 2006 and has since grown to more than 250 environmental experts and transformation specialists primarily based in Europe and the US.

The global consultancy has a proven track record of implementing a science-based, systems-level approach to accelerate sustainable business transformation to operate within planetary boundaries.

Quantis is recognized for driving innovative solutions to critical and diverse environmental challenges, from climate change and biodiversity loss to water scarcity, deforestation and plastics pollution. Quantis will operate as standalone business unit within BCG and will retain its brand and leadership team.

“Bringing together Quantis and BCG is an exciting step in strengthening our ability to help clients protect our planet and transform sustainably”, said Christoph Schweizer, BCG CEO. “Many of the CEOs I speak to want to take action but are looking for the kind of deep expertise our Quantis team offers to solve their complex problems. Quantis is the market leader in baselining and life-cycle assessments, and I am proud to welcome over 250 world-class scientists and environmental experts to BCG.”

“Combining BCG’s extensive industry knowledge and transformation capability with Quantis’ deep scientific expertise and solid sustainability reputation will create an unstoppable force to drive the shift from business as usual to business at its best”, said Dimitri Caudrelier, Quantis CEO. “The stakes for our planet have never been higher. This deal will enable us to take a critical leap towards achieving our vision for a new planetary economy. I am also thrilled about the opportunities it will create for Quantisians to raise their level of impact and grow professionally. Uniting with BCG will enable us to fast-track the science-driven sustainable transformation to which Quantis has been unwaveringly committed since our start.”

“In the face of ever-pressing environmental challenges, we keep investing boldly in our climate and sustainability market leadership,” said Christoph Schweizer. “In addition to strengthening BCG with the acquisition of Quantis, we plan to recruit thousands more climate and sustainability experts over the coming years, hiring more than 1,000 in 2022, and continuing to expand our network of partners.” BCG was announced last week as the exclusive consulting Partner for COP27 [here], being held in Egypt in November, providing analytical capabilities and industry insights from its extensive experience in helping companies, governments, and multilateral organizations accelerate their climate and sustainability journey.

BCG’s support for COP27 complements its longstanding support for the global climate agenda through partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN High Level Climate Change Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.

