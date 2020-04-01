BDO finds ways for clients to bank during quarantine
Ever since the extended community quarantine was implemented in
Luzon to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have been
serving their customers in new ways.
The number of open branches is reduced, banking hours are
shortened, and skeletal force is in effect where possible. While
the objective is to keep serving the urgent banking needs of
clients, the adjustments in operations aim to protect the health
and safety of both the customers and the front liners.
In this unprecedented situation, customers’ understanding and
openness to adapt to the “new normal” is valuable. BDO Unibank,
for instance, is offering alternatives to branch banking, from
promoting its online and mobile banking services to keeping its
other channels available. This way, even if the branch near them is
not available or handling heavier than usual transactions, their
banking activity will not be hampered.
Online and mobile banking
BDO encourages its clients to bank from home via its online and
mobile banking services. Using its digital channels, clients can
pay bills, send money, load up their prepaid mobile phones, and
check account balances.
To sign up for online banking, visit www.bdo.com.ph, click on “Online
Banking Login,” then “Enroll Now!” on the login box. After
filling out the forms, expect an ATM activation code. Use this code
to confirm enrollment at the nearest BDO ATM.
Clients with an activated online account can enjoy the ease and
convenience of banking using their mobile devices. They can
download the BDO Mobile App and access its features using their
registered username and password. A One-Time PIN (OTP) will be sent
via SMS to add their device for further security.
To learn more about BDO Online Banking, click here: https://www.bdo.com.ph/personal/ebanking/online-banking
BDO reminds its clients to never give away their personal
information to anyone when banking online. Personal information
consists of bank account numbers, usernames, passwords, and
One-Time PINs (OTPs). The bank will never ask for this
information.
Other banking channels
BDO has it wide network of ATMs and Cash Accept Machines
available. Here clients can withdraw and deposit money, and even
pay bills.
Cash Accept Machines also allow card-less transactions like cash
deposits to Peso savings/ check accounts or cash cards. To learn
more about its other services, visit: https://www.bdo.com.ph/ebanking/cash-deposit-marchine.
“Over the past few days we have taken steps to ensure, as best
we can, continued and uninterrupted service you have grown
accustomed to. Given the enhanced quarantine procedures and the
limited transportation available, we have taken steps to ensure
continuity of service and ease of adjustment on your part during
this difficult period,” the bank said in a statement.
