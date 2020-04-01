BDO finds ways for clients to bank during quarantine





Ever since the extended community quarantine was implemented in

Luzon to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks have been

serving their customers in new ways.

The number of open branches is reduced, banking hours are

shortened, and skeletal force is in effect where possible. While

the objective is to keep serving the urgent banking needs of

clients, the adjustments in operations aim to protect the health

and safety of both the customers and the front liners.

In this unprecedented situation, customers’ understanding and

openness to adapt to the “new normal” is valuable. BDO Unibank,

for instance, is offering alternatives to branch banking, from

promoting its online and mobile banking services to keeping its

other channels available. This way, even if the branch near them is

not available or handling heavier than usual transactions, their

banking activity will not be hampered.

Online and mobile banking

BDO encourages its clients to bank from home via its online and

mobile banking services. Using its digital channels, clients can

pay bills, send money, load up their prepaid mobile phones, and

check account balances.

To sign up for online banking, visit www.bdo.com.ph, click on “Online

Banking Login,” then “Enroll Now!” on the login box. After

filling out the forms, expect an ATM activation code. Use this code

to confirm enrollment at the nearest BDO ATM.

Clients with an activated online account can enjoy the ease and

convenience of banking using their mobile devices. They can

download the BDO Mobile App and access its features using their

registered username and password. A One-Time PIN (OTP) will be sent

via SMS to add their device for further security.

To learn more about BDO Online Banking, click here: https://www.bdo.com.ph/personal/ebanking/online-banking

BDO reminds its clients to never give away their personal

information to anyone when banking online. Personal information

consists of bank account numbers, usernames, passwords, and

One-Time PINs (OTPs). The bank will never ask for this

information.

Other banking channels

BDO has it wide network of ATMs and Cash Accept Machines

available. Here clients can withdraw and deposit money, and even

pay bills.

Cash Accept Machines also allow card-less transactions like cash

deposits to Peso savings/ check accounts or cash cards. To learn

more about its other services, visit: https://www.bdo.com.ph/ebanking/cash-deposit-marchine.

“Over the past few days we have taken steps to ensure, as best

we can, continued and uninterrupted service you have grown

accustomed to. Given the enhanced quarantine procedures and the

limited transportation available, we have taken steps to ensure

continuity of service and ease of adjustment on your part during

this difficult period,” the bank said in a statement.

Keeping banking channels open. BDO ATMs and Cash Accept

Machines are open for clients to withdraw and deposit money, and

even pay bills.

