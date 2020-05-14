‘Be Careful What You Wish For’: Lindsey Graham Rips Trump’s Demand For Obama To Testify

Donald Trump urged his staunch defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday to call on former President Barack Obama to testify about the mysterious “Obamagate” issue Trump has raised without detail. Graham batted down the idea and warned the president: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Graham indicated that such an investigation would be a gross overreach of executive power and that it could backfire by putting Trump in jeopardy after his time in the White House is over.

Trump has been saying that “Obamagate” is the “biggest political crime” in American history — but has yet to explain what crime he’s talking about. Asked early this week at a press briefing what specific crime he was referring to, Trump insisted that the “crime is very obvious to everybody”— but still did not say what it might be.