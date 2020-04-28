Be ready to woo companies quitting China: PM Modi | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with CMs on Monday, is learnt to have suggested that states should explore the possibility of attracting investments in view of the likelihood of many companies exiting from Chinese cities in the wake of the Covid-19 virus emerging from Wuhan.
The PM suggested that states should be ready for such investments as India, with abundant manpower skill and an improved infrastructure, has the potential to become an alternative destination.
“As you all know, several industries will be exploring options beyond China after the coronavirus crisis. We all should work on a comprehensive plan for possibility of investments in the states,” a source quoted Modi as telling the CMs.
The PM’s suggestion to the CMs to turn host to industries exploring options beyond China comes after his recent remarks that the country should become self-reliant to cope with the challenges like Covid-19 and marks a growing readiness to touch upon the Chinese links to the pandemic.
While India, unlike US President Donald Trump and other global leaders, has refrained from using terms like “Wuhan virus” which have infuriated China and steered clear of WHO’s alleged subservience to Beijing, it has not been wary of touching up on the Chinese roots of the pandemic in public fora.
The government has also blocked the automatic route for FDI from nations which share land borders with India (read China), to which the neighbouring country had lodged objections.
The PM suggested that states should be ready for such investments as India, with abundant manpower skill and an improved infrastructure, has the potential to become an alternative destination.
“As you all know, several industries will be exploring options beyond China after the coronavirus crisis. We all should work on a comprehensive plan for possibility of investments in the states,” a source quoted Modi as telling the CMs.
The PM’s suggestion to the CMs to turn host to industries exploring options beyond China comes after his recent remarks that the country should become self-reliant to cope with the challenges like Covid-19 and marks a growing readiness to touch upon the Chinese links to the pandemic.
While India, unlike US President Donald Trump and other global leaders, has refrained from using terms like “Wuhan virus” which have infuriated China and steered clear of WHO’s alleged subservience to Beijing, it has not been wary of touching up on the Chinese roots of the pandemic in public fora.
The government has also blocked the automatic route for FDI from nations which share land borders with India (read China), to which the neighbouring country had lodged objections.
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool