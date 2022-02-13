Be Valentine's Day ready with 5 must-haves from the Fabulous February Collection of Myntra's StyleCast

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. So, whether you are planning to celebrate the day virtually or in-person, with a special one (parents, partner, or friend) or in your own company, it’s always a good idea to show your stylish best! With only a few days left for Valentine’s Day, confused about what to wear? Finding it increasingly difficult to keep pace with the latest Gen-Z trends that are sweeping the fashion forwards? Fret not, StyleCast store on the Myntra App, the destination for Gen-Z shoppers, is your one-stop shop for all things chic, trendy and fab! Here are a few must-haves under INR 1000 to get You Valentine’s Day ready!

Flirt with your Tulle: Light up the room in this chic, bright and bold orange dress ‒ with an elevated tulle fabric, a deep neck and flared hem, this outfit is crafted to grab everyone’s attention! The oh-so-flirty tulle is versatile and brings a bouncy feel to the attire while making it super dramatic at the same time! Float around in Weightless volumes : High on style, this gorgeous top is sure to make heads turn anywhere you go. The attractive off-shoulder and short bell sleeves adds oomph and sophistication to your overall look! With the right amount of volume, while being super breezy and comfortable, this top will ensure that you sit back comfortably and have a great time. Team it up with a skirt or pair of denims, along with some good old strappy sandals – and you’re bound to score! Feminine Frills : This attractive red dress is the perfect dress for a date night or a romantic candlelight dinner. The ruffled frills add a graceful touch and the deep neckline along with the frontal wrap add to the elegance of this silhouette. Effortless and classy, with a dash of sexy! Comfy Valentines tees all the way : This rebellious typographic tee is uber-chic. Comfy and casual, pair it up with a mini skirt or shorts, dungarees or denims – the entire attire screams that you’re 100% down to have the best time!! Peek-a-boo bottoms : This gorgeous sunflower printed skirt adorned with a high slit is an absolute must have this season! Allowing multiple pairing options with cute, knitted tops, halter neck tops and crop tops, it tops our charts for this Valentine’s! The classic white shade and floral print along with its silky finish is sure to make your date go ‘Oh wow!’

Myntra StyleCast on the Myntra app is a one-stop destination for fashion-forward Gen-Zs, looking for the trendiest styles from brands across the globe, such as H&M, Urbanic, Trendyol, Misguided, DeFacto, Mango, JC Collection, Forever New and Forever 21 among others. For the month of February, look out for the best of styles under the theme ‘My Valentine’ to help you stay on the top of your style game!

Also, head to Myntra Studio on the Myntra App to see your favorite content creators helping you style your looks with StyleCast outfits. Catch them during StyleCast hour on M-live on Myntra Studio on the Myntra App between 8 to 9 pm every day!

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745331/Myntra_StyleCast_Valentines.jpg

