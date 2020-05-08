Be Your Own Spin Class

Ride from Home, on Your Own Road Bike

If you’d like to ride from home on your own outdoor bike, you can do so by purchasing bike rollers or an indoor bike trainer, which secures the rear wheel and bike frame (about $100 and up). In effect, the trainer allows you to bike inside as if you were outside. And without the distractions of riding outside (potholes, people, squirrels), you may be able to get an experience closer to that of a spinning class. You can also get strategic with how you set up your bike, using speed and cadence sensors, and interactive programs. You could be at home on your own bike in a small apartment but feel like you are cycling through the Tour de Suisse on Rouvy with video from along the course.