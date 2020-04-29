Beach Boy Mike Love’s Mansion Has Everything Except a Beach!

Still touring and giving motivation to another generation of those who dream about having Fun, Fun, Fun with one eye out for the next good wave and the other on bikinied California Girls, The Beach Boys’ last original member, Mike Love, is still touring and belting out the Good Vibrations songs at age 79. Love, co-writer of many of the songs that were the California Sound and lead vocalist, is selling his Rancho Santa Fe, California estate now that he spends his off-the-road time at his home at Lake Tahoe. It is priced at $8.65 million.

High on a hill overlooking the mountains, ocean, city and golf courses on 3.5 acres, Love’s 17,515-square-foot mansion is located on one of the best plots in the gated community of Fairbanks Ranch. Much like a private resort, who needs a beach when you have a pool that encircles a spa that feels like being on a private island accessed by a bridge? The tropical grounds also have a swim-up bar, fire pit and tennis court – all with staggering long-distance views. Inside rooms are vast and surfaced with elegant finishes. There are eight bedrooms, nine baths, a chef’s eat-in kitchen where many people can join in the cooking with plenty of room to spare. It also opens to a large terrace. The foyer has two curving stairs open to the upper floor; the formal rooms are large with fireplaces and from the master suite’s walls of glass the view seems to take in the entire state. Built for grand or informal entertaining, there is also a complete outdoor kitchen. The upper terrace overlooks the pool terrace with a tropical path to the tennis court and lockers below. Though it may not have a beach, there is plenty of water including a three-tiered fountain that was designed after the fountains of Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy.

Priced at $8.65 million, the listing agent is Linda Sansone of Willis Allan Real Estate, Rancho Santa Fe, California. Source: lindasansone.com Photo credit: Scott Basile