Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, CFF®, Premieres the 2023 Season of "The Retirement Resource Show" on March 7

Retirement Planning Specialist Kicks Off New Season of His Live-Stream Program After Congress Changes Key Retirement Planning Laws with the SECURE Act 2.0

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beau Henderson, founder and lead retirement planning specialist at RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based wealth and retirement planning firm that provides pre-retirees and retirees with holistic wealth management services, announces the new season of his live-stream program, The Retirement Resource Show, will premiere on March 7 with co-host Amy Scruggs. The show provides insight and informational resources to pre-retirees and retirees to help them better navigate the ever-changing retirement planning landscape so they can create a meaningful and fulfilling life. The show’s run will air on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST and will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. To tune in, visit: Facebook.com/RetirementResource.

“Retirement planning laws have changed a lot lately and most recently, with the SECURE Act 2.0 being signed into law, too many pre-retirees and retirees are missing out on smart money strategies simply because they don’t know the latest rules and strategies,” said Henderson. “With this show, I’m excited to provide a solution to that problem by creating a platform that makes it fun and enlightening for our viewers to learn, ask questions and gain a better understanding of how they can align their retirement strategy with their long-term goals.”

Show segments are focused on various retirement topics that go beyond traditional financial planning including health, travel, relationships, entrepreneurship and more. Henderson will also discuss the timely financial headlines, including the latest information under the SECURE Act 2.0, and shed insight on how they impact an individual’s long-term financial plan. The show will also feature an “Ask Beau” segment, where Henderson will answer viewer’s retirement related questions. Viewers are encouraged to visit AskBeau.com to submit their most pressing retirement questions.Previous guests include some of the nation’s top financial experts such as Ed Slott, founder of IRAHelp.com, and David McKnight, author of the best-selling book The Power of Zero.

For more information about the Retirement Resource Show, visit www.RetirementResourceShow.com.

ABOUT BEAU HENDERSON

Beau Henderson, RICP®, NSSA®, is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and has published ten books, including The RichLife—Ten Investments for True Wealth, The RoadMap to a RichLife: Success with Life, Relationships, and Money, Customized Social Security and 12 Steps to a Successful Retirement. Henderson is the founder and lead retirement planning specialist of RichLife Advisors, an Atlanta-based comprehensive financial advisory firm that integrates both financial and non-financial aspects of one’s life to create a retirement by design. In addition to a degree in psychology, he has earned Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®), National Social Security Advisor (NSSA®), Certified Financial Fiduciary, Certified Professional Retirement Coach (CPRC), Certified Bucket Plan Advisor, Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC®). Henderson also maintains an active membership with Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM for continued study and mastery of IRAs and applicable tax laws. For more information about Beau Henderson and RichLife Advisors, visit www.RichLifeAdvisors.com.

ABOUT AMY SCRUGGS

Amy Scruggs has more than 20 years of experience as media executive, TV host, recording artist, public speaker, corporate spokesperson and business professional helping to advise large and small companies how to create concise messaging to achieve results in their businesses. She is the also host of the CNBC show The American Dream as well as the former producer and host of Veteran’s One and Retiring Right. Scruggs is also the bestselling author of Lights, Camera, Action. As a recording artist, she has performed for more than 15 years in the country music industry opening for artists such as Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, and others.

RichLife Advisors, LLC provides investment advisory services through Fiduciary Capital, Inc. James Henderson (Beau) is a licensed insurance professional in GA.



