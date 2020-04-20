Beauty blogger’s ‘cold’ Ellen experience

As rumours continue to swirl over Ellen DeGeneres’ not-so-kind private persona, a beauty blogger has divulged what it was like to be interviewed by the star.

And her recollection does nothing to improve the talk show host’s souring reputation.

In two revealing interviews, transgender beauty blogger NikkieTutorials, real name Nikkie De Jager, slammed the media personality, describing her as “distant and cold” and detailing her disappointing experience as a guest on The Ellen Show.

RELATED: Ellen’s crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown

RELATED: Ellen labelled ‘one of the meanest people alive’ in scandalous Twitter thread

“Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked,” the Dutch 26-year-old makeup artist revealed in a translated version of an interview with Dutch publication & C.

“I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark,” she added.

Nikkie went on to recall how she was forbidden to use the nearest bathroom, which was reserved for the bigger celebrity guests on the bill.

Instead, the YouTuber was told to use the public bathroom.

“I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. Why do they get a private toilet, I thought.”

Nikkie concluded that she appreciated the opportunity to appear on the show given the boost it gave her profile, but in earlier interviews, she wasn’t so forgiving.

In January, the makeup artist appeared on Dutch program De Wereld Draait Doorwhere she told the host the comedian “wasn’t as nice” as she’d expected.

“It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show … she didn’t. Ellen is just such a different world,” she said.

When asked if the host was “distant and cold,” Nikkie agreed.

“Just a little … It was a huge honour to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”

“After Ellen I figured, don’t meet your idols,” she added.

Nikkie’s revelation is the latest in a string of nasty PR hits for the once loved chat show host.

This week, it was revealed crew members from her talk show have been left in the dark about their pay and employment amid the coronavirus shutdown, as the star continues to broadcast the show from home without them.

Last month she was labelled “one of the meanest people alive” in a scandalous Twitter thread that was contributed to by Hollywood insiders.

And prior to that, Ellen made headlines when she awkwardly confronted actress Dakota Johnson for not inviting her to her birthday party.

The numerous dents to her public perception – a prominent LGBT activist who has marketed the mantra “be kind to one another”, which she says at the end of each show – seemingly began when she was pictured at an NFL game alongside former US president George W. Bush.

Ellen was slammed for cosying up to Mr Bush, who once endorsed a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage.

Originally published as Beauty blogger’s ‘cold’ Ellen experience