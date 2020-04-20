Beauty guru NikkieTutorials opens up about meeting Ellen DeGeneres: She ‘wasn’t as nice as I thought’

NikkieTutorials, a Dutch YouTuber who came out as transgender in January, is pulling back the curtain on her experience at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explaining how it taught her to not “meet your idols.”

The influencer, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s show nearly one week after posting the emotional coming out video onto her NikkieTutorials YouTube page, where it has over 36 million views as of Monday afternoon. And although she was excited to be invited to DeGeneres’s show to discuss the pivotal moment with the host famous for encouraging people to “be kind to one another,” the 26-year-old revealed that the backstage experience wasn’t all she had thought it would be.

“Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked,” de Jager said in an interview with the Dutch publication &C. “I was expecting a Disney show, but got Teletubbies after dark.”

de Jager, who has a combined following of over 27 million people across her social media accounts, went on to say that she felt she was treated far differently than the rest of the show’s guests.

“Every guest at Ellen’s had a private toilet, but I didn’t,” she said. “I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet, because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. ‘Why do they get a private toilet?’ I thought.”

DeGeneres has not publicly commented on de Jager’s comments. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep from The Ellen DeGeneres Show for comment.

The recent interview isn’t the first that she’s mentioned her Ellen Show experience, and suggested that she was disappointed by it. In fact, she told the host of Dutch television show De Wereld Draait Door that DeGeneres was “just a little” cold in comparison to other TV experiences.

“It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show…she didn’t,” de Jager revealed on the Dutch talk show in January. “Ellen is just such a different world.”

In both interviews, de Jager maintained that she was “happy with the experience,” adding that “it was a huge honor to be on that stage with Ellen, but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”

In the latest Q&A, she even mentioned that Adele is on her bucket list of celebrities to meet, “although after Ellen I figured, don’t meet your idols.”

