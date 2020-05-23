Beauty salons are given the green light to open in just one week but with some big changes

Young people are being urged to remember they’re not invincible as the NSW government prepares for a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says people in the 20-to-39 age bracket form almost 40 per cent of the state’s coronavirus cases.

‘As we’re freeing up our restrictions, particularly around clubs and hotels and so on, we need a very powerful message and reminder to the fact that these young people who may think they are invincible are actually not,’ Mr Hazzard told reporters on Saturday.

‘They can have no symptoms, or they can have very mild symptoms, and they can transfer those symptoms to people who are extremely vulnerable.’

It comes as the state government is reportedly giving the green light for beauty salons to re-open on June 1 in a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Businesses will have to keep a record of staff and client attendance, books and magazines must be removed from waiting areas, seating in waiting areas must comply with social distancing and hygiene measures must be stepped up, the Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced a $50 million package to support art and cultural organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be delivered in two stages, with the first stage to support not-for-profit art and cultural organisations to hibernate temporarily with the second stage to help them restart operations in the coming months.

‘The NSW arts and cultural sector is an important contributor to the NSW economy as well as for our community’s well-being. We know that the arts is a place of refuge and a source of inspiration in these challenging times,’ Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

The state government previously announced that from June, up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Regional travel restrictions will also ease while museums, galleries and libraries will also be allowed to open.

It comes as NSW on Saturday recorded a further three coronavirus cases, from 8995 tests.

All were overseas acquired – two from Pakistan and one from the USA – and were already in hotel quarantine.

Of the state’s total 3086 cases, 2653 have recovered.