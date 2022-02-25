Beef up your social media marketing skills for only $30

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Feb. 22, The Complete 2022 Social Media Marketing Manager Bundle — valued at $1,990 — is available for just $29.99, which is a discount of 98%.

Do you think you’re social media savvy enough to have a career in social media management and marketing? The truth is having it is as a job involves more than participating in trending TikTok challenges and tweeting your thoughts on the latest episode of Euphoria in rapid succession.

Social media marketing involves leveraging one’s social accounts to grow a business. On top of crafting perfectly-worded tweets and curating images for posting, it entails building a careful strategy to generate leads, engage with users, and expand your reach — all with the hopes of building more sales. Managing social media accounts takes great skill, and with the Complete 2022 Social Media Marketing Manager Bundle, you can receive premium quality training on social media marketing and branding for less than what you would pay for a digital marketing bootcamp.

This course collection packs over 20 hours of content on Instagram, Facebook Ads, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and just about any relevant social media platform. It tackles techniques on how to gain a better following and increase customer engagement on every account, strategies in creating great ads that convert and sell, and tips on how to build amazing income-generating funnels.

Expect to gain familiarity with the major social media platforms, so you can navigate them with ease and unlock their full potential. You’ll also be getting to grips with how organic and paid traffic works in selling digital products, how to spend the lowest amount possible to earn a profit, and how to strengthen awareness through your product or service’s visual design.

All these are taught by marketing experts, including Paul Cline and Phil Ebiner, so you know you’re in good hands.

Beef up your social media marketing prowess. This 10-course bundle is on sale for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.