Before Ankita Konwar, These 5 Gorgeous Ladies Were The Ex-Lovers of Heart-Throb Milind Soman

Model and actor Milind Soman , is a heart-throb till date. Soman was born in Glasgow , Scotland. His family moved to England where he lived until the age of 7 , then his family moved back to Mumbai in 1973.

Soman turned to modelling in 1988. Soman featured in Alisha Chinai’s music video, Made in India (1995) .

Since then he never looked back . With those macho looks , he grabbed all the attention and created a great fan following . 2 years back , he married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on 22 April 22 2018. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug, and soon after, became the talk of town.

But before meeting Ankita , he had many other relationships . Our today’s story is based on all the his love affairs.

Milind’s very first relationship that he publicly acknowledged was with Madhu Sapre . She was the second runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant, 1992. They used to live-in together in Mumbai which was a big deal at that time. Both of them worked on multiple projects together, and even got into a major controversy when they posed naked together for a fashion campaign. Madhu and Milind split in 1995.

2. Shahana Goswami

Milind and Suhana were in a relationship in the year 2010. This time also , Milind was happy to have it known publicly. Both of them featured together on a magazine cover and were in the limelight. They had a huge age gap of 21 yrs. This was his first relationship after his divorce.

3. Dipannita Sharma

This relationship was not confirmed but the rumours were airing in 2000s that Milind and Dipannita were very much in love. They also acted in films together like 16th December and Jodi Breakers (2012), after which people started predicting that they are in a relationship. Sources had even revealed that the two of them were living together .

4. Gul Panag

Milind and Gul Panag acted together in the movie Jurm in year 2005 after that they were rumoured to be together. Upon being asked , whether there are together , Milind told TOI, “Gul and I have a professional relationship. That’s all.”. However, nobody was convinced. Milind and Gul have shared many platforms since, including breast cancer awareness campaigns, fashion shows and more.

5. Mylene Jampanoi

Milind’s first wife Mylene Jampanoi became her girlfriend in the year 2005 ,when they met on the sets of the film Valley of Flowers and after that , they tied knot in 2006 at a resort in Goa. But post marriage , things were not well between the both and they got divorced in 2009.

