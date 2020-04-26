Behind the scenes footage of “Oklahoma” 1955. – – – – – – #oklahoma #jenniferj…

Behind the scenes footage of “Oklahoma” 1955. ⭐️

–

–

–

–

–

–

🏷 #oklahoma #jenniferjones #classichollywood #hollywoodcelebrity #celebrity #movie #film #actress #blackandwhite #screenlegend #hollywood #old #classic #vinatageactress #oldhollywood #oldhollywoodstars #oldhollywoodglam #oldhollywoodglamour #oldhollywoodactress #actor #50s #vintagehollywood #classiccinema #classicactress #silverscreen #vintage

#marilynmonroe #marilynmonroe💋 #elizabethtaylor #audreyhepburn

Source