Behold the First Airport in the World to Pilot Mobile Robotic EV Charging Solution

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, first to implement mobile and robotic EV Charging demonstration with EV Safe Charge’s ZiGGY Charger

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Airport has named ZiGGY, the new robotic EV charger from EV Safe Charge, as a participant in the airport’s pilot program to assess cutting-edge EV-charging approaches this summer.

ZiGGY is the first and only mobile EV charger that aims to affordably and safely meet the EV charging needs of virtually any commercial parking lot – including airports – and offer a built-in communications and advertising platform to create a revenue stream for sites and maximize EV owner engagement.

This airport demonstration is the first of its kind anywhere. DFW’s Innovation and Planning teams will host a series of EV charging demonstrations from May through August.

“Airports must meet the growing demand for travelers owning EVs to easily charge while they fly,” explained Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder and CEO, EV Safe Charge. “In evaluating potential technologies for their pilot, DFW chose to display the tech offered by ZiGGY due to its innovative flexibility to reach every car in a parking lot, not just a few spaces. We look forward to working with DFW with the goal of identifying more options to service their expanding EV-driving traveler base, and we are thrilled to be part of this historic moment.”

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, EV Safe Charge, in addition to selling commercial Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers, creates and implements temporary charging solutions for its large-scale commercial customers, including many mobility manufacturers such as Jaguar, Porsche, Stellantis, Nissan, Audi, Daimler, and Harley-Davidson.

“At EV Safe Charge, we recognized early the need for a truly mobile EV charging solution and worked the past three years to develop ZiGGY, an onsite-autonomous vehicle operating through an app to meet a broad range of EV charging needs in locations away from single- and multi-family housing,” continued Ehrenhalt. “We are thrilled to be included in the demonstrations at DFW Airport so that we can bring the convenience, safety and reliability of ZiGGY to EV drivers traveling from this important hub.”

This DFW Airport pilot project follows other recent EV Safe Charge milestones. Recently, the city of Barcelona chose EV Safe Charge as the winner of its pilot-project competition for flexible EV charging based on ZiGGY’s ability to serve many vehicles within a parking area. The aim of Barcelona’s project is to expand electromobility in the city. This is the first municipal pilot of a mobile, robotic EV charger.







