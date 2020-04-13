Behold The Magnificence of The Pillars of Creation in Our Universe; Thank You Hubble

We knew our universe is a beautiful canvas. That gets reaffirmed and how, with the new infrared photo that has been released by NASA. A photo specifically of the iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’, a collection of gas and dust located in the Eagle Nebula which is more than 6,000-light-years away. The image released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) comes from the Hubble Space Telescope. The Pillars of Creation were first photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. What we see here is a composition of 32 images.

“Here, the pillars are seen in infrared light, which pierces through obscuring dust and gas and unveil a more unfamiliar — but just as amazing — view of the pillars. The better-known image is of the pillars in visible light,” says NASA. The Hubble Space Telescope image of the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation show what NASA refers to as an ethereal view. What you notice is how the entire frame is filled with bright stars and baby stars as they are being formed within the pillars themselves. Those dark outlines that you see are of the pillars and there is that pretty blue haze providing the backdrop to the hydrogen gas and cosmic dust.

The Human eyes can see only a small portion of the range of radiation given off by the objects around us. “We call this wide array of radiation the electromagnetic spectrum, and the part we can see visible light,” says NASA. The Eagle Nebula was first discovered in the year 1745 by Swiss astronomer Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux.