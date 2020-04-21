Being a Good Roommate During Coronavirus: Dos and Don’ts

Bad roommates can take a toll even in normal times. During a pandemic, they can drive you up a wall.

With many people working from home, and nearly everyone limiting their trips outside, roommates who may usually see each other only before work or in the evening are suddenly crammed together in living rooms, kitchens and narrow hallways.

Suddenly, you’re counting on that friend of a friend or that roommate from Craigslist to help keep the coronavirus at bay. And aside from the new anxiety between roommates over safety, the pandemic is aggravating arguments that have long plagued shared living spaces, including those about dirty dishes, cable bills and cluttered bathroom sinks.