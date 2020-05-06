Being resourceful with what you have during lockdown

*This post contains affiliate links

For many of us, lockdown and the pandemic, in general, has been a story of two halves. On the one hand (and most pressingly,) we’ve faced changes to our daily routines, disruptions to schooling, and worries for our loved ones. As if that weren’t enough, though, many of us have also had to deal with the problematic reality of panic buying and supply issues entirely unravelling our weekly shops.

In the grand scheme of things, this latter point isn’t such a big issue. If we have our health, it really shouldn’t matter if we can’t do a big shop during lockdown. But, when you consider how much we’ve got going on already, a lack of supplies does still deserve a look-in.

Luckily, supply chains are mostly back up to pre-pandemic levels, and bulk buying has undoubtedly calmed down at least a little. Still, shoppers are finding that essential items like flour and cleaning supplies are still in high demand. That’s why we’re going to look at a few things that you can do to make sure you no longer need to go without for as long as lockdown lasts.

Reassess what you truly need

Reassessing our needs and consumption on occasion is always a good thing, and never has there been a better time to do so. After all, the more things you attempt to get, the less you’re going to feel as though you’ve managed to stock up properly. That’s forever going to lead you to the ‘what can I cook?’ conundrum.

By comparison, a shorter list gets you back in the house sooner, and can also lead to a more satisfying shopping experience all around. So, next time you come to write out your list, ask yourself whether you honestly need all that stuff. Things like crisps, yoghurts, and chocolate can probably all fall by the wayside, for example. Then, you might be able to narrow down by heading to local shops who are more likely to have what you want.