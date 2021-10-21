‘Being the Ricardos’ teaser packs in old Hollywood charm

If you saw a casting announcement some time ago that said Nicole Kidman would be playing Lucille Ball, you’re not the only one who has yet to recover. Unfortunately, the teaser for Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos offers only the smallest glimpse of Kidman as the American comedy icon.

Being the Ricardos follows television sweethearts Lucy and Desi (Javier Bardem) through romantic and professional highs and lows — and the frequent blurring of those lines. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, offers a glimpse into the inner lives of the stars best known for I Love Lucy.

Being the Ricardos arrives in theaters Dec. 10 and on Prime Video Dec. 21.