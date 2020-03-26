Being Together While Staying Apart

Welcome to the Well newsletter. Every Wednesday, we email readers with news about health, fitness and nutrition and advice about living well. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Dear Readers,

A few nights ago, my 20-year-old daughter hosted a movie night with her college friends. There was so much laughter and noise coming from her room, I wondered if the neighbors could hear them.

No, she’s not one of those young people flouting the rules of social distancing. She and her friends were enjoying a virtual movie night, connecting by Netflix and FaceTime from homes in New York, Washington D.C., Florida and California.

Image The author’s daughter, Laney Pope, center, videochats with friends. Credit… Amy Lowndes

At a time when so many of us are isolated in our homes to avoid catching and spreading coronavirus, we need to take a lesson from the highly connected teens and 20-somethings in our lives. Inspired, I set up an account with Zoom (a group video platform I’d never used) and invited my friends to “virtual cocktails” on Saturday night. We spent nearly two hours catching up on our lives in quarantine, offering support and sharing our actual cats (instead of cat photos). It was so refreshing to see their faces, hear their voices and be reminded that even though we are staying apart, we are all in this together.