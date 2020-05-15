Belgium’s King Philippe takes his youngest daughter, Princess Eléonore, to school as they reopen

King Philippe of Belgium wore a face mask as he dropped his youngest daughter Princess Eleonore off at school today, as the country reopened its classrooms following coronavirus lockdown.

But Princess Eleonore, 12, was not wearing a face mask or gloves as King Philippe accompanied her to the school’s doors in Brussels.

The Belgian Royal Palace shared photographs and a video of the moment on Twitter, showing King Philippe chatting with Eleonore, before stopping to adhere to social distancing rules.

King Philippe wore a face mask and gloves as he took a smiling Princess Eleonore, 12, to her school doors in Brussels, following months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Belgian Royal Palace shared a video of the moment on Twitter as they thanked the teachers for ‘receiving the students in a safe way’

Teachers stood at the doors ready to welcome children back after lockdown and King Philippe briefly chatted with the staff from a safe distance.

On Twitter, the Royal Palace thanked the teachers and management for allowing the steady return of students to schools across the country.

The tweet said: ‘Thanks to the teachers in management for receiving the students in a safe way.

‘Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students.’

Queen Mathilde was not seen dropping her daughter off, but was pictured with Eleonore on May 14 as they visited visited Kamiano, a restaurant for the homeless in Brussels.

Queen Mathilde (middle) was was pictured with Princess Eleonore (right) on May 14 as they visited visited Kamiano, a restaurant for the homeless in Brussels

Princess Eleonore (middle) handed out food packages to the homeless and vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic

King Philippe (centre) and Queen Mathilde with their children Princess Elisabeth (second right), Prince Gabriel (left), Prince Emmanuel (right) and Princess Eleonore (front left)

They helped to hand out food packages to the homeless and vulnerable.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are also parents to Princess Elisabeth, 18, Prince Gabriel, 16 and Prince Emmanuel, 14.

Elisabeth, who has been studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, had to return to Belgium in March before lockdown measures were put in place.

The family have been staying at their home in Laeken since the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were introduced across the nation.

Schools were granted permission to gradually reopen earlier this week, after Belgium began easing coronavirus measures on May 4.

Students wearing protective face masks practice social distancing at the courtyard of the flemish secondary school during its reopening in Brussels

Newlyweds Florian and Disha (pictured above) celebrate seal their marriage with a kiss at the Grand Place in Brussels

An easing of measures mean that parents are now able to attend weddings. New guidance says that marriages can go ahead ‘in the presence of the spouses, their parents, their witnesses and the civil servant of the Registry office’

Some weddings have still being going ahead, despite the pandemic. Above, a bride is pictured wearing her face mask as a form of protection in front of the town hall

A teacher takes a child’s temperature at the entrance of a flemish primary school during its reopening as a small part of Belgian children head back to their schools

But class sizes must be smaller than normal and social distancing measures have to be in place at all times.

Some schools are using chalk markings and temperature checks, amongst other measures, to make sure the small amount of children back at schools remain safe.

The country begun a three-stage lockdown exit plan earlier this month after seven weeks of confinement measures.

Phase two of the plan will begin on Monday 18 May, but moving forward each stage will be monitored based on the spread of the virus.

Belgium have recorded 54,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,959 fatalities, according to official figures.