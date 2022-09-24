Believe and TuneCore Host Gender Equality Hub, Offering a Series of Specialized Master Classes By Key Industry Partners Available to All Reeperbahn Attendees

YouTube, Apple Music, SoundCloud, TikTok, RecordJet, Groover, Hiphop.DE, and Sentric Music among those presenting classes Artist Theo Junior will talk about his journey from indie music creator to getting signed by Believe label, Groove Attack

REEPERBAHN, Germany, Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Believe, one of the leading digital music company, and its leading independent artist-direct digital music distributor TuneCore, have assembled a one day program of master classes, designed to give Reeperbahn Festival attendees access to Keychange’s career building programming.

Now in its second year, the Gender Equality Hub will again be hosted at the Hamburger Ding in Reeperbahn. The slate of master classes are part of Reeperbahn Festival’s official conference schedule and open to all attendees, with priority given to women and gender minorities. The gender inclusive programming is meant to mimic the resources that are an integral part of Keychange’s Talent Development Program, made up of 75 music creators and industry innovators from across Europe and Canada.

Said Believe Founder and CEO Denis Ladegaillerie, “After supporting its launch in the US, we are extremely proud to partner with Keychange for the second year in a row and bring its educational program to all Reeperbahn attendees at the Gender Equality Hub. This initiative is perfectly aligned with our CSR strategy, ‘Shaping Music for Good,’ and our commitment to creating a more equitable, respectful and inclusive music industry.”

Added TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson, “We created the Gender Equality Hub last year as a result of learning our study BE THE CHANGE: Women Making Music, where we learned that women wanted more access to resources and opportunities to help them progress their careers. This year, we’re inspired by the participation of so many new and important industry leaders and companies joining us to bridge the diversity gap by bringing their expertise to underrepresented groups in the music industry. We all have a role to play to drive change and progress.”

Among those presenting master classes are YouTube, Apple Music, SoundCloud, TikTok, RecordJet, and Sentric Music. Also on hand will be leading German music website, Hiphop.DE presenting a workshop on Female Rap – Safe Spaces, Career Strategies, and the Role of Media. Attendees will also have the chance to hear from German HipHop/R&B artist Theo Junior, recently signed to the Believe label Groove Attack, who will share about his journey as an artist as well as navigating his career after going viral with his hit “Ups and Downs.”

Commented Merle Bremer, Project Lead, Keychange, “For the second year in a row, we are happy to have Believe and TuneCore as a strong partner at our side in the Gender Equality Hub during Reeperbahn Festival, pushing the Keychange Movement into broader awareness. With excellent contacts in the industry, the masterclasses, curated by Believe and TuneCore, expand the opportunities for women and non-binary individuals, encouraging them to be seen and become part of Keychange.”

Keychange US was launched during Indieweek this past June with a high-profile event at the Swedish Residence in New York City. Plans are currently underway for a US Participant Program as well as a Washington, DC based event.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,565 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve. Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents.

About Keychange

Keychange is a pioneering international initiative which is transforming the future of music. By encouraging festivals and music organisations to pledge to have at least 50% women and gender minority representation in their programming, staffing and beyond, Keychange is creating a more gender representative, and more inclusive music industry for present and future generations. Alongside the Keychange Pledge, the Keychange Talent Development Programme unites 75 emerging artists and innovators from Europe and Canada each year, to take part in international festivals, showcase events, collaborations and a programme of creative labs.Keychange is led by Reeperbahn Festival, PRS Foundation and Musikcentrum Öst, supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union, in partnership with Tallinn Music Week, Iceland Airwaves, BIME, Oslo World, Linecheck/Music Innovation Hub, Ireland Music Week, Different Sounds, SACEM, Sound City, Way Out West, MaMA Festival, MUTEK and Breakout West.Keychange is sponsored by FACTOR, Fundación SGAE, GEMA, Gorwelion Horizons, IMRO, Italia Music Lab, the Musicians’ Union, Norsk Tipping, Roskilde Festival, SOCAN Foundation, Songtrust, SoundCloud, STEF, STIM, the Swedish Government, Talent Norge and Ted Baker. http://www.keychange.eu and http://www.keychangeus.com

