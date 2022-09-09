Bell Aliant workers reach tentative agreement

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ – Unifor members at Bell Aliant reached a tentative agreement with the company on September 9, 2022.

“I want to congratulate the members and the bargaining committee for their solidarity and perseverance through these long and important negotiations,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

Details of the collective agreement will only be released pending ratification by members of the bargaining unit. Local unions will hold ratification votes in the coming weeks.

Negotiations have been ongoing since February 2022. The Bell Aliant group applied for federal conciliation, declaring an impasse on Friday July 8, 2022 as talks broke down in Toronto. At Bell Aliant, Local 401, Local 410, Local 506 and Local 2289, represent 1,700 workers.

The group’s collective agreement expired near the end of the year in 2021.

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor