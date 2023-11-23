Bell and Toronto Raptors team up to support newcomers to Canada, through Bell Inbound Assist

New program provides recognition and support to community organizations welcoming newcomers to Canada through basketball

Canadians can nominate community organizations for recognition and vote on one of three finalists to receive a $100,000 grant from the Bell Inbound Assist program

grant from the Bell Inbound Assist program The Bell Inbound Assist grants will be available annually for the next three years

Nominations open today ( November 23 ) and close on December 18

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Bell and the Toronto Raptors are teaming up in a three-year partnership to highlight the positive role basketball can play in helping newcomers feel at home in Canada. Announced today, the new Bell Inbound Assist program, supported by the charity of the Toronto Raptors, MLSE Foundation, will provide recognition and financial grants annually for the next three years, to organizations that play a key role in welcoming newcomers to Canada through basketball in their communities.

Canadians across the country can nominate community organizations that are making a positive difference in the lives of new Canadians. Three finalists will be selected from those nominations, and Canadians can vote on which organization will receive the $100,000 Bell Inbound Assist grant to further their work in the community.

As one of many Bell for Better initiatives, Bell Inbound Assist is part of Bell’s long-term commitment to creating better outcomes for Canadian communities.

“Investing into the communities we serve to make a positive impact is core to our business. We’re excited to partner with the Toronto Raptors to recognize and offer financial support to organizations across the country working to ensure newcomers to Canada have access to safe, inclusive and equitable spaces that foster a sense of community and belonging through sport”.

– Devorah Lithwick, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Bell

Bell Inbound Assist’s nomination period opens today (November 23) and will close on December 18, 2023. Once closed, three organizations will be chosen to have their stories shared across Bell and the Toronto Raptors’ social media channels for Canadians to vote through the Raptors app or bellinboundassist.ca on which organization should receive the grand prize, a $100,000 Bell grant. The remaining two community organizations will each receive a $10,000 Bell grant.

“We recognize the innate power of sport to unite people together and are proud to partner with Bell to recognize organizations creating communities on and off the court. Together, we look forward to building on our longstanding partnership in a meaningful way through the Bell Inbound Assist program.”

– Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE

