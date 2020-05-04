Bella Hadid Follows Selena Gomez On Instagram After Unfollowing When She Was Dating The Weeknd

Bella Hadid followed Selena Gomez back on Instagram! Selena followed Bella again back in November 2019, after her second split from The Weeknd, whom both dated.

Looks like Selena Gomez has a new famous fan! Bella Hadid followed the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, 27, on Instagram and fans took notice. In a May 3 tweet, a fan account dedicated to Selena posted a screen grab of the image that showed Bella was, indeed, following Selena on the popular social media platform. The follow comes roughly one year after the supermodel, 23, and singer The Weeknd, 30, called it quits in 2019. Selena and Bella both dated the After Hours crooner, and notably didn’t follow one another on social media for quite some time.

Circumstances have clearly changed, however. And it appears that Bella is simply returning the follow that Selena gave her back in November 2019! Selena memorably didn’t follow Bella after she got back together with The Weeknd following Selena and the singer’s October 2017 split. But after Bella and The Weeknd seemingly called it quits for a second time in 2019, Selena was ready to put the past behind her.

Both women had very high-profile relationships with the singer, born Abel Tesfaye. Bella started dating the Grammy-winner in 2015 after they were spotted getting cozy together at Coachella. The two made their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards in 2016. Unfortunately, due to conflicting and rigorous schedules, the pair called it quits in November of the same. By early 2017, it appeared that The Weeknd was seeing Selena, and the pair looked quite comfortable together at Coachella that year. They made a few red carpet appearances, including the 2017 Met Gala. But after the pair decided to move in together in New York City, they each went their separate ways in October of that year.

It wasn’t long after his breakup with the “Look At Her Now” singer that The Weeknd rekindled his romance with Bella! The two got back together in May 2018 but their reunion was short lived, and they decided to call it quits for the second time in early 2019. Now, it seems like both women are ready to set any past drama aside, and support and celebrate each other via social media!