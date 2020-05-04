Bella Hadid Follows Selena Gomez on Instagram Years After Unfollowing

Bella Hadid has re-followed Selena Gomez on Instagram and fans took notice!

If you don’t know, Bella and Selena both unfollowed each other amid their romances with The Weeknd. Bella dated The Weeknd in early 2017, and when they split and he started seeing Selena, she unfollowed her as well.

Well, in November of 2019, Selena re-followed Bella. Just a few days after re-following Bella, they were involved in some controversy that Selena actually had to publicly address in order to smooth things over.