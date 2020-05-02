Bella Hadid Rocks A Very Unbuttoned Blouse While Quarantined With Pregnant Sister Gigi & Zayn

Bella Hadid showed off her assets in this at-home photoshoot! The sexy model is currently quarantined on her family’s Pennsylvania farm.

Bella Hadid, 23, is working her best angles in quarantine. The supermodel shared two sets of photos to her Instagram account on Friday, May 1, and didn’t leave much to the imagination with her beige, unbuttoned blouse! Bella’s assets and toned abs were on full display in the revealing ensemble, which she paired with a colorful pair of blue striped paints featuring a ’70s floral motif. She captioned the first set using strategically placed punctuation to create a sweet smile, and on the next she wrote, “The Farm girl next door had some time …. @diormakeup.” The “farm” is a subtle reference to the family’s Pennsylvania estate where she’s currently in quarantine with her mom Yolanda Hadid, 56, pregnant sister Gigi, 25, Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, as well as another friend.

Bella’s makeup was flawless in the sun-kissed, bronzed look, which she created using Dior’s luxury cosmetics line. She used a frosted, metallic lipstick along with a dramatic winged liner that amplified her bright, blue eyes. She kept the nude-shades going on her lids, with a hint of a dramatic bronzed shadow, as well as a brown-toned blush. Notably, Bella has been a spokesperson for Dior cosmetics since 2016, and has starred in numerous campaign launches for the French luxury house.

With her brunette hair back into a perfectly messy bun, Bella looked flawless as she posed for the photographer — perhaps her Gigi or Yolanda — and gave the camera a seductive pose. She accessorized her vintage-inspired ensemble with her go-to pair of oversized hoop earrings, as well as her green Mary Jane pendant by Greek designer Ele Karela. Bella frequently rocks the unique fine jewelry piece, and it appears to be one of her favorites!

The photos come just a day after her big sister Gigi confirmed her pregnancy news to late night host Jimmy Fallon — making Bella an auntie once again! Gigi, Bella, and their brother Anwar, 20, already share their nephew Colton via their older half-sister Marielle Hadid, 39 (in addition to Marielle, they also have a second older half-sister Alana, 34). “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said on April 30. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” the Maybelline model also said.