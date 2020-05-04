Bella Hadid Sunbathes In Sexy Bikini After Sis Gigi’s Exciting Pregnancy News — Watch

Bella Hadid got some R&R during a beautiful day at her mom’s farm, showing her Instagram fans that she was just wearing a leopard bikini for her sunbathing session.

The best way to beat the Sunday Scaries? If you’re Bella Hadid, it’s chilling on your family’s farm while wearing a bikini! Bella, 23, isn’t wasting any opportunities to flex her modeling skills on social media, even if she’s stuck in quarantine. Her latest gorgeous entry in her portfolio is a sizzling video, posted to her Instagram story on May 3, that shows her lounging around the house in a VDM leopard bikini (made from recycled plastic bottles and fish nets!). Bella took advantage of the spectacularly warm weather over the weekend and slipped into her two-piece for sunbathing, wearing plenty of tanning oil. Bella doesn’t speak in the video, just gives major face as she pans the camera around her upper half. You can see her video below!

Her fans were all over it. “My baby is so Beautiful,” one person commented, while others chimed in with piles of hearts, flames, and heart eyed emojis. This is far from the only look that Bella’s shown off while sheltering in place. She’s currently on lockdown at mom Yolanda Hadid‘s Pennsylvania ranch with pregnant sister Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, but Bella’s getting plenty of time to shine. Just days before her bikini video, Bella posted a series of sexy photos on Instagram showing her posing on top of a table while wearing a very unbuttoned shirt. It’s very clear that she’s wearing nothing underneath it. Bella and Gigi actually did a small spread for Vogue during their lockdown, too.

Gigi’s baby bump isn’t visible yet in the cute pics, taken in March, which show her wearing jeans, riding boots, and a giant Vogue bomber jacket. Bella confessed in her interview that she’s getting a little stir crazy. “I’m not great at being alone, and I’m such a workaholic, so being isolated has been hard for me,” she said. “Recently, I made a conscious effort to wake up in the morning and say my mantras to get myself into a happier state of mind.”

She’s not kidding about being a little antsy. Since being in quarantine, Bella’s dyed her brunette hair gray, which she revealed in a TikTok with best friend Lauren Perez, AND given herself bangs!