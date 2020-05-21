Bella Thorne strips down to her underwear to flaunt her slender stems in cheeky selfie

Bella Thorne strips down to her underwear to flaunt her slender stems as she asks ‘What % of my body are legs?’ in cheeky selfie
Bella Thorne knows how to heat things up.
And the former Disney Channel star did just that in some sultry new at-home selfies she shared to Instagram Thursday.
Miss Thorne, 22, stripped down to her skivvies to show off her thin pins, jokingly asking in the caption: ‘What % of my body are legs?’
Saucy: Bella Thorne showcased her long legs in a new Instagram post on Thursday
Bella continued to set pulses racing as she pulled up her lacy black shirt to reveal her taut midriff.
She rocked a messy-chic hairstyle, showing off the chunky new highlights framing her face.
While Hollywood production has come to a halt, Bella still has several project in the works.
The trailer for her soon-to-be released action thriller Infamous dropped yesterday, promising a Bonnie and Clyde story set in the social media age.
Bella is back: Bella Thorne uses her social media wits to gain a following and terrorizing the south in the first trailer for Infamous
The film follows Arielle (Bella) and Dean (Jake Manley), a young couple from a small Florida town who go on a bank-robbing rampage.
They turn into folk heroes along the way, as the couple begin to grow a massive social media following during their exploits.
Coronavirus hasn’t stopped the film’s release. Infamous is set for a digital release, with additional screenings in select ‘virtual cinemas’, on June 12.
Putting her dukes up! Before lockdown she was filming the Malin Akerman-fronted action comedy Chick Fight
Heaven sent: Thorne also has four different film projects in the post-production stage: Habit (seen behind the scenes above), Leave Not One Alive, Girl, and The Babysitter 2
Before lockdown she was filming the Malin Akerman-fronted action comedy Chick Fight, in addition to the thriller Masquerade.
Thorne also has four different film projects in the post-production stage: Habit, Leave Not One Alive, Girl, and The Babysitter 2.
Exo, Salem State, The Friendship Game, and The Uncanny are all in pre-production.
In addition, the actress will soon return to TV with the upcoming series Paradise City.
Sinister: The former Disney Channel star will also soon return to TV with the upcoming series Paradise City, which is based on the world of the 2017 supernatural thriller American Satan