‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Adam & Jenna Break Down Their Flirty Vibe: ‘I Wanted To Impress Her’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be in its freshman season, but that doesn’t mean the cast isn’t bringing the heat, drama and of course, budding new romances as we’ve seen since episode one when Chef Adam Glick, 35, flirt and crush hard on Chief Stew, Jenna MacGillivray. “We flirted a lot more than we bickered,” Adam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent visit to our LA offices. “There’s a few moments. We did have a lot in common right off the get go. We’re similar [in] age, we’re definitely the more experienced of the crew. We’ve both been in the industry, her case nearly a decade, I’ve been doing it for a long time. I think we understood the problems just based on experience and therefore got along and worked well together. We had our hiccups for sure, but at the end of the day I worked better with her than I did with almost all [of] my chief stews that I remember.”

It’s no wonder that Adam enjoyed having Jenna to hangout with, too! Since his workplace on the boat is literally below deck and so claustrophobic, he appreciated Jenna’s efforts to give him a little pick me up from time to time. “My job is monotonous and it’s dark and in a hole and by myself, so having her come down and periodically and give me a smile,” Adam said. ” it definitely perked up my day, made me want to cook more. I think I’ve said all along that it made my food better because I think I wanted to impress her a little bit.”

Of course, no Bravo show is complete without good drama, and their relationship is no exception as we see them bicker one moment and cuddle the next all season long. Though the show was filmed months ago, they admitted it was complicated then and it seems not much has changed in its current state, either. “It’s a little complicated,” Adam admitted to which Jenna agreed. “Basically trying to survive the season.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday nights on Bravo at 9pm.