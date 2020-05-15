Ben Affleck, 47, Passionately Kisses Ana De Armas, 32, In Steamy New Music Video — Watch

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look so in love! The couple shared a sweet smooch in Residente’s new music video, filmed on their romantic getaway for her 32nd birthday.

Ben Affleck, 47, and Ana de Armas, 32, are showing off their love to the world! The couple shared a passionate kiss in Residente‘s new music video for the Spanish song “Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” which translates to “Before the World Ends” in English. In the brief clip, Ana and Ben lock lips amidst the picturesque Joshua Tree, California scenery, where they also spent her 32nd birthday trip. The selfie-shot cell phone video was shot in the same location that they shared a number of Instagram images from her special day, right down to the same clothes and her Cartier LOVE bracelet.

The couple are one of many featured in the romance-themed music video, and looked so in love as they locked lips for everyone to see. “Instead of going back to normal, lets start again,” a text screen reads at the opening of the music video. The Puerto Rican rapper, born René Juan Pérez Joglar, also shared the video to his Instagram account. “This video came out to keep us in company,” the 42-year-old wrote on Thursday, May 14, referencing the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. “We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages,” Residente continued, concluding with, “and if this is the end, we will find the beauty of it. But perhaps now is when it all begins.” In addition to Ben and Ana, rapper Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri appeared, as well as Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego.

Ben and Ana have been going strong since meeting on the set of Deep Water, packing on the PDA with a trips to her native Cuba and Costa Rica earlier this year! The Oscar winner even went all out for his new girlfriend’s 32nd birthday, decorating a desert home with festive balloons and a gorgeous chocolate cake. Since the quick quarantine getaway, the pair have been spotted wearing matching broken heart necklaces — how romantic! “[Ana] isn’t high maintenance and while he wants to go out of his way to make her feel special, she isn’t the type to put that kind of pressure on him,” a source previously spilled to HollywoodLife about Ben’s birthday plans for Ana.