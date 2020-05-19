Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Sharing the Same Shirt!

Looks like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are at the point in their relationship where they are sharing clothes!

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out on social media that Ben and Ana have been spotted in the same green button-up shirt from Frank & Eileen during recent outings in Los Angeles.

Ben was seen in the shirt while getting coffee on March 3. He also wore the shirt while getting donuts with Ana on April 18.

Ana wore the shirt and bared some midriff while stepping out on a warm day in L.A. on April 26.

They have been dating for about three months now!