Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Cuddle Up During Walk With Their Dogs

Ben Affleck takes a moment to cuddle with girlfriend Ana de Armas in the middle of their walk together in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 19).

The cute couple took out their dogs for a daily walk and to pick up some drinks to go to start their day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben was also seen pulling his mask up from his mouth to sip on his drink while making their way home. The only part of his face that the mask covered was his nose for a quick minute.

Another star was seen wearing his mask the same way. See who it was here!

If you missed it, Ben and Ana were actually seen sharing the same clothes during separate walks earlier in the month.