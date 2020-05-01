Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas make it Instagram official with PDA photos on her 32nd birthday

Not only are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas quarantining together, but they’re making their relationship Instagram official.

The Deep Water co-stars celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday with cake, balloons, a piñata and their first approved social media photos. In the series of snapshots the Cuban actress shared, two showed them snuggling up with their arms around each other.

The new Bond Girl seemed to have a great birthday despite the coronavirus pandemic. She sported a “happy birthday” tiara while blowing out candles on a chocolate cake. The house they were staying in was decorated with colorful balloons everywhere, including “32” and a mermaid. And Affleck, 47, was heard talking to his love in Spanish as she swung at her birthday piñata. (Affleck, who was first spotted with de Armas in March in Cuba, is fluent.)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas celebrate her 32nd birthday. (Photo: Ana de Armas via Instagram) More

In the photos featuring Affleck, the couple looked tight. One showed them with their arms around each other on top of a rock piling. Another showed them on the pool deck staring out at the picturesque valley. Her post thanked everyone “for the birthday wishes and love,” though she didn’t mention Affleck by name.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas celebrate her 32nd birthday. (Photo: Ana de Armas via Instagram) More

It’s not secret that they have been dating. After the Cuba trip, they vacationed in Costa Rica, where paparazzi caught Affleck taking photos of de Armas on the beach. She later posted the pictures to Instagram and Affleck cheekily commented asking for a photo credit.

Prior to this birthday getaway, the couple was quarantining together in Los Angeles. Every day they are photographed walking their dogs. Affleck faced criticism for one such walk as he smoked a cigarette with his mask partially on.

When he’s not with de Armas, he’s visiting with his three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In October, Affleck had a sobriety slip in his long-time battle with addiction.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: