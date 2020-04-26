Ben Affleck and quarantine partner Ana de Armas stop by Dunkin’ Donuts… ahead of her 32nd birthday

Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck and his castmate-turned-quarantine partner Ana de Armas left his $19M Pacific Palisades mansion to stop by Dunkin’ Donuts in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised 47-year-old wore a CDC-recommended COVID-19 face mask to haul four iced coffees back to his black Range Rover.

The Cuban beauty – who’s celebrating her 32nd birthday this Thursday – was later seen removing her own face mask after leaving CVS Pharmacy empty-handed.

De Armas (born Caso) touched her face while toting a $1490 Saint Laurent ‘Kaia Small Satchel’ over a grey cardigan, blue skinny jeans, and black sandals.

‘I think I am wired that way – to know the things that I want and to go after them,’ Ana told American Way this month.

‘I trust my body’s reaction to things. If I am happy somewhere, I stay there. I go step-by-step, and my goal is always to pay attention to how I feel in the moment.’

Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home order was extended through May 15 due to the 19,159 confirmed coronavirus cases in LA, which has led to 896 deaths as of Sunday – according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ben has three children – Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8 – from his marriage to former Daredevil leading lady Jennifer Garner, which legally ended in October 2018.

‘It’s doubtful Ben is going to introduce his kids to Ana on her birthday, especially with everything going on right now with the pandemic,’ a source told Hollywood Life last Thursday.

‘Safety is a priority and it’s just not the time while everyone is quarantined to be introducing his kids to new people. Ben will likely just spend the day with Ana and relax, walk their dogs, have a nice dinner.

‘She isn’t high maintenance and while he wants to go out of his way to make her feel special, she isn’t the type to put that kind of pressure on him.’

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe nominee – who only learned English in 2015 – has no children but she divorced Spanish actor Marc Clotet in 2013 after three years of marriage.

On April 11, Affleck hosted a $10K buy-in poker tournament alongside 53 players via off-shore Costa-Rican site Americas Cardroom, which raised around $1.75M for charity food bank, Feeding America.

Gambling is one of two of the Way Back star’s destructive addictions, aside from alcohol, which he fell off the wagon from during a wild night out at at Commerce Casino on October 27.

‘Well you know it happens,’ Ben admitted to TMZ the next morning. ‘It’s a slip but I’m not going to let it derail me.’

Affleck and Ana fell in love while playing a dysfunctional married couple on the New Orleans set of New Regency’s erotic thriller Deep Water, which is scheduled to hit US/UK theaters on November 13.