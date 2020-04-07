Ben Affleck Reunites With His 3 Kids After 2-Week Self-Quarantine With GF Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck was spotted arriving at ex Jennifer Garner’s house to visit his three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, over the weekend, two weeks after he’s been self-isolating with new girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Ben Affleck, 47, took the time out to reunite with his three kids, including Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, this past weekend after being in quarantine for two weeks and he looked casual and confident during the outing. The actor was seen arriving at and later leaving ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house while wearing a dark gray puffer jacket, jeans, and a Boston Red Sox hat. Since the kids weren’t seen outside during Ben’s visit, it’s likely they did some indoor activities or maybe had some food while spending time together.

Before Ben’s visit, he has been staying isolated with new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, 31. The lovebirds have been seen taking walks together numerous times in the past couple of weeks including their latest one in Brentwood, CA on Mar. 28. They didn’t hesitate to show some PDA by locking lips as Ben put his arm around his lady love as they walked their cute dog together.

Ben and Ana have seemed inseparable ever since they started dating after meeting earlier this year on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water in which they play husband and wife. They were seen multiple times before the stay-at-home orders started due to the virus, including on a romantic vacation to Costa Rica and Cuba.

Like Ben and Ana, Jennifer has been seen taking walks to help get some fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s been joined by her kids on several occasions, including a recent outing on a beach. On Mar. 25, she was also spotted with youngest daughter Seraphina and was all smiles as the mother and daughter walked beside each other.