Ben Hardy Steps Out to Pick Up Supplies in London Amid Quarantine

Ben Hardy is stocking up.

The 29-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody star was spotted grabbing supplies on Wednesday (April 29) in Primrose Hill in North London, United Kingdom.

Last month, it was revealed that Ben and fellow actor Olivia Cooke are dating. The two actors met while filming the upcoming comedy thriller Pixie last summer in Ireland.

Olivia is best known for her work as Emma on the series Bates Motel and for playing Samantha/Art3mis in Ready Player One. Ben starred in movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, 6 Underground, and X-Men: Apocalypse. See pictures of the two together!