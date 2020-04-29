Ben Shapiro Suggests Older People Dying Of COVID-19 Is ‘Tragic,’ But Also Not So Bad

Conservative commentator and abortion opponent Ben Shapiro once said he wouldn’t even consider aborting Baby Hitler if he had the chance.

But based on an interview Shapiro had on Tuesday with political commentator Dave Rubin, maybe your grandma’s life isn’t that worthy of saving.

Shapiro noted that one of the effects of lifting stay-at-home orders in different states is that more people will get COVID-19, but “nobody just wants to say the obvious truth.”

According to Shapiro, that “obvious truth” is that everyone is making “actuarial deductions about what are the costs” in human lives of lifting lockdown orders.

“If somebody who is 81 dies of COVID-19, that is not the same thing as somebody who is 30 dying of COVID-19,” Shapiro said (ignoring the fact that 30-year-olds can and do die from the virus as well). “If this were killing children, everyone would be in lockdown forever. That’s the reality.”

Meanwhile, “If grandma dies in a nursing home at age 81, that’s tragic and it’s terrible; also, the life expectancy in the United States is 80,” Shapiro said.

You can see his comments here.