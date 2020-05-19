Benafsha Soonawalla has the perfect comeback to a troll who said that Varun-Divya look better than Priyank and her | Bollywood Life

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla had confirmed their relationship. The duo shared a cosy picture of them on Instagram and it garnered some beautiful comments from their fan. They met in the Bigg Boss 11 house and eventually fell in love. Benafsha Soonawalla earlier dated Varun Sood while Priyank Sharma dated Divya Agarwal. Now, the tables have turned and Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal are dating each other. Now, Priyank and Benafsha have revealed their relationship status and they have been sharing a lot of cute pictures together. Even Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been giving us #couplegoals with their romantic pictures. Both of them look perfect together and are head over heels in love with their respective partners. Recently, Benafsha posted a lovey-dovey picture with Priyank Sharma and trolls came her way. Also Read – Benafsha Soonawalla wears Priyank Sharma’s sweatshirt and calls him ‘rasmalai’ — watch video

One of the users commented on the picture and compared Priyank and her with Varun-Divya. Benafsha Soonawalla posted the picture and wrote, “mad at me but enjoys getting pappies ?”. This cute picture was loved by all their fans but one commented grabbed Benafsha’s attention. The comment read, “Yu guys never look a pair. Feel happy for Varun and Divya as they are true. Yu called him brother initially and see what yu landed upon… Yu both are fake. I liked Priyank earlier but not anymore after what he did to D.” This was a very rude comment but Benafsha Sonnawalla gave it back perfectly. She wrote, “Abeeeey chap,” followed by a lot of laughing emojis. Well, it is rightly said that your smile can destroy those who hate you and seems Benafsha did the same. Check out the post here: Also Read – Benafsha Soonawalla: Priyank and I have given a lot to our relationship

Earlier in an interview with the Times Of India, Benafsha revealed why she did not speak about her relationship with Priyank. She said, “I didn’t think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it.”

